From Forbes India's 100 Richest 2024 to Srikanth Velamakanni and Fractal's journey, our top stories of the week

1) Worth its weight in gold

This week's newsletter will feature a few stories about some of the spectacular journeys Indian billionaires have taken because we are celebrating the release of Forbes India's 100 Richest 2024 issue. First up is TS Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewellers. Kalyan Jewellers started operations in 1993 in Thrissur. Five years later, in 1998, bomb blasts in Coimbatore changed the course of the family business, which is now a Rs72,000 crore venture. This journey has made Kalyanaraman the richest Indian jeweller, with $5.38 billion in personal wealth and ranking 60 on the list. Here's how a regional business became India's No. 2 jewellery player.

2) The early-mover advantage

Surender Saluja graduated with an engineering degree in 1969 and immediately embarked on an entrepreneurial path. For 26 years, Saluja was leading with a few small ventures, and in 1995, the idea that made him a billionaire dawned on him--sunlight is freely available, sustainable, and requires no raw material. Saluja set up Premier Energies in Hyderabad in 1995 when conversations about renewable clean energy were being murmured in various corners of the world. He began with solar lanterns and streetlights. Today, Premier Energies is India's second-largest integrated solar module manufacturer and had a blockbuster listing on the bourses. Here's how the early-mover advantage worked in Saluja's favour.

3) Challenging times

In 2024, India's richest 100 tycoons have a collective wealth of over $1 trillion. They are twice as rich as they were in 2019. It all looks more than hunky dory as 83 billionaires on Forbes India's 100 Richest list saw their wealth increase. But not everyone on the list has reasons to celebrate. Dhingras of Berger Paints, jeweller Joy Alukkas, and Piramal Enterprises' (PEL) Ajay Piramal saw their wealth decrease in the past 12 months. The net worth of the chairman of PEL has been fluctuating in recent years, and he is now India’s 93rd wealthiest, with a net worth of $2.8 billion as of 2024. Here's a story of how a roller-coaster ride in NBFC business cycles and risks has impacted Piramal's fortunes.