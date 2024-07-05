Linking CEO Compensation with ESG markets is the worst idea: Rajeev Peshawaria

The CEO of the Temasek-backed Stewardship Asia Centre in Singapore, on why capital, incentives and regulation may not be enough to drive responsible corporate behaviour towards climate and sustainability
The ESG (environment, social, governance) framework that companies follow to be more accountable towards climate and environmental sustainability is often reduced to box-ticking and greenwashing, says Rajeev Peshawaria, CEO of the Stewardship Asia Centre. The Singapore-based non-profit and think tank is founded under Temasek Trust (the philanthropic arm of investment company Temasek Holdings), and looks at how environmental and social sustainability can work for businesses.
(This story appears in the 28 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)