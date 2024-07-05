T20 World Cup Victory Parade: A celebration like no other

India's T20 World Cup-winning team got a rousing reception from cricket lovers. Emotions ran high as the team took part in an open-bus victory parade at the packed-to-capacity Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday
Rohit Sharma, who led India to a T20 World Cup win in the US and West Indies, during the victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. The skipper led from the front and was the highest scorer for India in the tournament.
Marine Drive in Mumbai was packed to capacity as jubilant fans thronged the venue to welcome their World Cup-winning cricketing heroes.
Players acknowledge the crowd who stood for hours and braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the cricketers.