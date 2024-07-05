Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Forbes India 15th Anniversary Special
  4. T20 World Cup Victory Parade: A celebration like no other

T20 World Cup Victory Parade: A celebration like no other

India's T20 World Cup-winning team got a rousing reception from cricket lovers. Emotions ran high as the team took part in an open-bus victory parade at the packed-to-capacity Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 5, 2024 03:23:34 PM IST
Updated: Jul 5, 2024 04:34:11 PM IST

Image: PTIImage: PTI
Rohit Sharma, who led India to a T20 World Cup win in the US and West Indies, during the victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. The skipper led from the front and was the highest scorer for India in the tournament.

Image: PTIImage: Hemanshi Kamani / REUTERS
Marine Drive in Mumbai was packed to capacity as jubilant fans thronged the venue to welcome their World Cup-winning cricketing heroes.

Image: PTIImage: PTI
Players acknowledge the crowd who stood for hours and braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the cricketers.

Also read: India's T20 World Cup triumph: An impossible catch and a delirious cricketing

Image: PTIImage: PTI
The excitement among cricket fans was palpable as India won its first ICC trophy in 13 years. People began flocking to Marine Drive hours before the scheduled celebrations.

Image: PTIImage: PTI
Some didn’t hesitate to climb on trees and electric poles as people jostled for space.

Image: PTIImage: Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters
The team did a lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also read: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list: From 2007 to 2024

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFPImage: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP
The winning team members could not stop themselves from shaking a leg during the happy occasion.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFPImage: PTI
Team India players (from left) Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Yashasvi Jaiswal share an emotional moment.

