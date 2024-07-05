T20 World Cup Victory Parade: A celebration like no other



Rohit Sharma, who led India to a T20 World Cup win in the US and West Indies, during the victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. The skipper led from the front and was the highest scorer for India in the tournament.





Marine Drive in Mumbai was packed to capacity as jubilant fans thronged the venue to welcome their World Cup-winning cricketing heroes.





Players acknowledge the crowd who stood for hours and braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the cricketers.

The excitement among cricket fans was palpable as India won its first ICC trophy in 13 years. People began flocking to Marine Drive hours before the scheduled celebrations.Some didn’t hesitate to climb on trees and electric poles as people jostled for space.The team did a lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.The winning team members could not stop themselves from shaking a leg during the happy occasion.Team India players (from left) Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Yashasvi Jaiswal share an emotional moment.