Tech5: Tencent challenges DeepSeek with new AI model; end of the road for Skype, BigBasket's IPO plan, and more

Tencent releases new AI model, claims superiority over DeepSeek

Tencent Holdings has released Hunyuan Turbo S, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model that the Chinese internet giant says is faster than rival DeepSeek’s eponymous chatbot, according to a Bloomberg News report distributed on MSN.

The emergence of DeepSeek’s AI in January has sent companies, researchers and engineers around the world rushing to build and deploy their own models, after the startup’s claim that its version cost significantly less to develop versus the maker of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s GPT large language model.

There’s no abatement in investments in AI as Nvidia’s latest quarterly results showed last week, although the slightly lower margins at the dominant AI chipmaker has led some in the industry to observe that future of AI development will involve many less-powerful alternatives as well, versus those offered by Nvidia. This is a thesis that’s also supported by the H800 chips used by DeepSeek.

Microsoft to end Skype, users can go to Teams or move on, with data

Microsoft will end Skype in May, replacing it with its Teams collaboration platform, and consumers will get the free version, The Verge reports.

Existing Skype users will be able to log in to Teams and have their data automatically available, such as chat history or contacts, according to The Verge. Skype users will have the option to move on to Teams or “move on” to other platforms, Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms, told The Verge in an interview.