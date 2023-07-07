Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads, which amasses 50 mln users on Day 1





Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter rival, Threads, had a record-breaking day 1, with 50 million users in 24 hours. At the time of publishing, this count had risen to 57 million, according to data platform QuiverQuant.



Meanwhile, Semafor first reported that a few hours into Threads’s launch, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter, sent Mark Zuckerberg a letter threatening legal action. The letter accuses Meta of engaging in ‘systematic, wilful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property’.



The letter also says that Meta has, over the past year, ‘hired dozens of former Twitter employees’ who have ‘ongoing obligations to Twitter’ and ‘continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information’. Twitter, over the past year, has laid off thousands of employees.





Day 1: Advantage Threads

