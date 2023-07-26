With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in Hollywood



For the past weekend, theatres were decked in pink in the craze of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a film that tells the story of Mattel’s Barbie and Ken, who are plucked from their Dream House and transposed into the real world. The film, which was estimated to make $165 million for the opening weekend domestically, as per Deadline, made $155 million in the US and Canada, making it the biggest opening for a female director. Worldwide, the film made $337 million in the first three days of its release.





Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023)

Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019)

Jennifer Lee & Chris Buck’s Frozen II (2019)

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Lana and Lily Wachowski’s The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Sam Taylor-Johnson & James Foley’s Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021)

Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight (2008)

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

has also become the film title with the highest domestic opening of 2023, beating$146 million. It also dethroned the movie for the largest-grossing day of 2023, with $70.8 million to Mario’s $54.8 million.Greta Gerwig—who has come ahead of other female directors such as Patty Jenkins, and Lana and Lily Wachowski for the highest opening weekend—has previously directed films such as(2017) and(2019).Here’s a list of the highest domestic box office revenue for the opening weekend for films directed by women directors in the Hollywood:Opening weekend revenue: $155 millionOpening weekend revenue: $153 millionOpening weekend revenue: $130 millionOpening weekend revenue: $103 millionOpening weekend revenue: $92 millionOpening weekend revenue: $85 millionOpening weekend revenue: $80 millionOpening weekend revenue: $70 million