To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in Hollywood

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in Hollywood

After much hype, Barbie pulled in $155 million for the opening weekend in US and Canada, and $337 million worldwide

Samidha Jain
By Samidha Jain, Forbes India Staff
Published: Jul 26, 2023 01:47:11 PM IST
Updated: Jul 26, 2023 03:04:12 PM IST
Full Bio

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodBarbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig.
For the past weekend, theatres were decked in pink in the craze of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a film that tells the story of Mattel’s Barbie and Ken, who are plucked from their Dream House and transposed into the real world. The film, which was estimated to make $165 million for the opening weekend domestically, as per Deadline, made $155 million in the US and Canada, making it the biggest opening for a female director. Worldwide, the film made $337 million in the first three days of its release.

Related stories

Barbie has also become the film title with the highest domestic opening of 2023, beating The Super Mario Bros’ $146 million. It also dethroned the movie for the largest-grossing day of 2023, with $70.8 million to Mario’s $54.8 million.

Greta Gerwig—who has come ahead of other female directors such as Patty Jenkins, and Lana and Lily Wachowski for the highest opening weekend—has previously directed films such as Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).  

Here’s a list of the highest domestic box office revenue for the opening weekend for films directed by women directors in the Hollywood:

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodBarbie poster (2023)

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023)

Opening weekend revenue: $155 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodCaptain Marvel poster (2019)

Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019)

Opening weekend revenue: $153 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodFrozen II poster (2019)

Jennifer Lee & Chris Buck’s Frozen II (2019)

Opening weekend revenue: $130 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodWonder Woman 1984 poster

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Opening weekend revenue: $103 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodThe Matrix Reloaded poster (2003)

Lana and Lily Wachowski’s The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Opening weekend revenue: $92 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodFifty Shades of Grey poster (2015)

Sam Taylor-Johnson & James Foley’s Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Opening weekend revenue: $85 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodBlack Widow poster (2021)

Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021)

Opening weekend revenue: $80 million

With 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig scores the biggest opening weekend for a female director in HollywoodTwilight poster (2008)

Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight (2008)

Opening weekend revenue: $70 million

(The figures are taken from Statista via Box Office Mojo, and are not adjusted for inflation.)

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Respecting the fallen
How India's space economy could hit $100 billion by 2040