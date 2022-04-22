Image: Shutterstock



This year’s theme of World Earth Day is to invest in our planet. Our planet is in a deep crisis. The sixth assessment report of IPCC has flagged code red for humanity. We are at a juncture in history where global warming is leading to many climate change-induced catastrophic events around the world—be it floods, droughts or heatwaves.





Retreating glaciers

Coastal catastrophes

Cold truths about rising heat waves

What could be done?

Investing in green and blue infrastructure

Business opportunities for investing in the future of our planet

