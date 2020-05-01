Ergonomic chair to powerful speakers: Four must-buys after the lockdown

Work
For the chairperson
Herman Miller, which makes modern innovative office furniture, has introduced Cosm, its first task chair with an automatic tilt, in India. Designed by Berlin-based Studio 7.5, Cosm comes with superior ergonomic support, and can adapt to any user, thanks to its in-built Auto-Harmonic Tilt. This provides continuous support and fluid movement, corresponding to the person’s body, posture and seated position. Cosm’s armrests have Leaf Arms, which cradle the elbow, supporting its delicate nerves in a variety of positions. This 2019 Red Dot Winner in the
Office Chair Category is available in three back heights and as a stool, making it useful in a variety of applications.
hermanmiller.com
Style
Vintage fun
The Fendi Fab is a compact, cross-body bag with a new squared FF logo buckle designed by creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi. Part of the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, the bag has a vintage flair, with a modern twist. It is made of leather, with the traditional gold buckle or a more glamorous crystals buckle version, while its leather adjustable strap lends it functionality. It is available in pop colours as well as natural hues of pale pink, black and brown.
fendi.com
Music
A fine balance
Balance, from Bang & Olufsen, is a compact-yet-powerful speaker with a distinctive, sculptural silhouette. It has a large base unit supporting a textile-covered cylindrical speaker, with a touch- and voice-activated interface on top. The timber base unit contains a large, omnidirectional bass speaker driver, while the softly sculpted upper unit contains the precise mid- and top-end drivers, which complete the warm, well-balanced audio performance.
bang-olufsen.com
Style
London time
The Berkeley Renaissance timepiece from Backes & Strauss is inspired by the perfectly symmetrical Berkeley Square in London’s Mayfair. It is made in stainless steel, and features an ideal cut 0.06 carat diamond, known as the Backes & Strauss signature Jewel, in the crown. The dial features a bespoke stamping to mirror the facets of a diamond, making this wristwatch both subtle and striking.
backesandstrauss.com
