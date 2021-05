A doctor examines a patient infected with mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection at a ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, Telengana. Despite having the maximum vaccine makers in India, Telengana has administered just over 12,300 vaccines over the last eight days, that too in just four of the thirty three districts of the state. With vaccine supply severely restricted, experts are warning of a deluge of infection in the coming days.



Photo: NOAH SEELAM / AFP