  4. Photo of the day: A star returns

Photo of the day: A star returns

By Forbes India
Published: May 15, 2024 04:26:00 PM IST
Updated: May 15, 2024 04:29:32 PM IST

Photo of the day: A star returnsMessi, the star dog of the 2023 film 'Anatomie d'une Chute' (Anatomy of a Fall), poses on the red carpet upon arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxième Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2024. Messi is known for his role as a guide dog that nearly overdoses on pain medication in the 2023 film. He won multiple awards for the role, including the Palm Dog Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

