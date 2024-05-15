Photo of the day: A star returns

Messi, the star dog of the 2023 film 'Anatomie d'une Chute' (Anatomy of a Fall), poses on the red carpet upon arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxième Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2024. Messi is known for his role as a guide dog that nearly overdoses on pain medication in the 2023 film. He won multiple awards for the role, including the Palm Dog Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.