A pair of Mughal spectacles from India, set with diamond lenses in diamond-mounted frames ( lenses circa 17th Century, frames 19th Century), estimated at 1,500,000 - 2,500,000 British Pounds previewed at Sotheby's on October 22, 2021 in London, England. These will be offered at auction for the first time on October 27.

Image: Michael Bowles/Getty Images for Sotheby's