Photo of the Day: CBSE students celebrate results

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 14, 2020 11:49:51 AM IST
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:10:04 PM IST

bg_photo of the day)gettyimages-1226959320Students celebrate their results in the CBSE Class 12 boards examinations, at Geeta Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School at Gandhi Nagar on July 13, 2020 in New Delhi, India. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020. As per CBSE, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

