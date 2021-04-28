Photo of the Day: Deafening silence

Rows of beds are placed inside an indoor sports stadium turned COVID-19 isolation centre in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,164 positive cases, the highest ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year, pushing the number of active cases to 22,283 which otherwise were less than 600 around a month before. A 20-year-old woman was reported among the twenty-five deaths in J&K in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,197.

Image: Idrees Abbas/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Image