Effigies of Ravan along with Kumbhkaran and Meghnath burning during the Dussehra festival celebrated by Shri Dharmic Leela Committee Madhav Das Park, Red Fort Ground on October 5, 2022 in New Delhi, India.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



