People gathered to fly kites during a kite flying competition on the eve of the Lohri festival at Khalsa College on January 12, 2023, in Amritsar, India.

Image: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.