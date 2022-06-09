  1. Home
Photo of the day: Picking up the pieces

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 9, 2022 01:20:07 PM IST
Updated: Jun 9, 2022 01:27:19 PM IST

Photo of the day: Picking up the piecesAn emergency officer carries out work in a wrecked building after shelling amid Russian attacks on Ukraine in Kharkiv on June 09, 2022.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

