  4. Photo of the day: Tim Burton's Labyrinth

By Forbes India
Published: May 21, 2023 12:22:45 PM IST
Updated: May 21, 2023 01:21:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: Tim Burton's LabyrinthVisitors stand beside an artwork displayed as part of the 'Tim Burton, The Labyrinth' exhibition during a press preview at Parc de la Villette in Paris on May 19, 2023. The immersive experience 'Tim Burton, The Labyrinth', with more than 300 possible itineraries in the cult universe of the filmmaker, runs from May 19 till August 20, 2023.

Image: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

