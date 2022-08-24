Photo of the day: Women take the wheel

India@75: A nation in the making
By Forbes India
Published: Aug 24, 2022 01:27:41 PM IST
Updated: Aug 24, 2022 01:30:23 PM IST

Photo of the day: Women take the wheelBus driver Babita Devi, among the first batch of eleven women recruited as bus drivers by Delhi Transport Corporation, takes to the wheel at Rajghat Bus Depot, New Delhi. Delhi Transport authorities are planning to recruit two hundred women drivers as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities.
Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

