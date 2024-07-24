Creativity: On the perils of pursuing originality

Creative ideas, of course, must be original in some way. But they also aim to provide some sort of value to people, whether that value is aesthetic, entertainment, practical, or financial
In any creative pursuit, there is a delicate balance between novelty and convention. Creative ideas, of course, must be original in some way. But they also aim to provide some sort of value to people, whether that value is aesthetic, entertainment, practical, or financial. Therefore, would-be creatives face a dilemma: in deciding where to dig for that next great idea, how much should they prioritize originality versus areas of proven success?
