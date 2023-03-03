From JC Chaudhry's numerology love to Adar Poonawalla's candidness on Covid, IPOs and more, our top reads of the week





1. The numbers game

JC Chaudhry did not own a pair of chappals till he was 12, or a pair of trousers till he went to college. Then in 2021, Chaudhry’s sprawling educational institute, Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), was bought by edtech decacorn Byju’s for nearly $1 billion in 2021, and making Chaudhry among the richest Indians. All this success, he says, is due to his belief in numbers and numerology. Now with his new business, Nummero, the septuagenarian hopes to dispel misinformation and myths surrounding numerology, and solve people's problems. He even plans to set up an institute that would integrate numerology with modern science. Read more about his plans, here.





2. Acts of kindness

The India Philanthropy Report 2023 released on March 2 shows that family philanthropy is expected to grow at ~18 percent CAGR from FY22 to FY27, but there is still a gap between giving potential of these families and needs of vulnerable communities. To address persistent economic and social inequalities, there is a critical need for family philanthropy to step up with increased propensity and ambition, write Dasra’s Neera Nundy and Jyotirmoy Chatterji. Read the full story here.





3. Podcast: Crony capitalism and controversial businessmen

In the latest podcast episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India, Divya Shekhar discusses a brief history of the biggest corporate failures in India over the past two decades with the director and head of research at the Korea Development Bank, Nandini Vijayaraghavan. In her latest book, 'Unfinished Business: Evolving Capitalism in the World's Largest Democracy', Nandini tells this story through four businesspersons. She talks about why the government, investors, and other stakeholders have not learnt from past mistakes, why listing day pop is a risky game, and more. Listen here.



