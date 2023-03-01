Markets slippery, companies struggle to protect margins





With Indian corporates struggling to protect their narrowing margins, the three months ending December led to moderate earnings while a few sectors made shiny performance. Slowdown in the overall consumer demand pinched business performance, even though lower input prices of raw materials helped, but the improvement was not broadbased as weak demand had offset the fall in input prices in a few sectors.



During the third quarter of financial year 2023, sectors like autos, FMCG and industrials saw improvement with healthy margin expansions, with other segments indicating a wide divergence in margin recovery. However, it is expected that some benefits of the softening commodity prices are yet to flow through in the fourth quarter.



According to Pankaj Pandey, head research, ICICI Direct, margin recovery was the key highlight of Q3FY23. As per Pandey’s estimates, Nifty operating margins (excluding-financials) gained 230 basis points (quarter-on-quarter) to 17 percent, primarily led by savings realised from lower raw material costs as gross margin expanded. This compares to a low of 14.7 percent margin in the September quarter.





Valuations and EPS

Where are the markets headed?

