From Ustad Zakir Hussain's stand for classical music to impact of India-Canada diplomacy row, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Batting for Indian classical music
There are very few performers from India who command an audience like Ustad Zakir Hussain does. At 72, he is selling concert tickets just as fast as some of the biggest pop stars in the world. In light of these facts, one can easily say Indian classical music has not lost its touch yet, not till the maestro is still around anyway. “The presumption that this music is not being heard or seen is because you, as the media, have not had the time to be able to see if it has or not,” he says. In this exclusive conversation with Forbes India
, the Ustad shares his experiences after collaborating with artists across generations and genres, and the future of Indian classical music, as he prepares a new composition for the Symphony Orchestra of India. Read more2) Bhavish Aggarwal: Man in a tearing hurry
When Bhavish Aggarwal started the ride-hailing venture Ola in 2010, he faced a lot of sceptics who did not believe in the breakneck speed of his entrepreneurial journey. One would think people would get familiar with the maverick founder's style of operating once they saw the results Ola delivered. But no. A decade later, when he announced the foray into the EV-making side of the mobility business, investors, media, and fans of the entrepreneur were again served with shock, and Aggarwal was met with scoffs and jibes. By September 2023, Ola Electric has sold over 3 lakh scooters. And now, nobody is shocked when Aggarwal says he puts ICE cubes in his drink. Here's a look at the founder's next high-risk, high-return plan. Read more3) 'Tis the season to invest?
August sees the beginning of the festive season in India—there is Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Ganpati within a fortnight, and it continues to Navratri in another fortnight and then Diwali after that. This year, running parallel with the festivities, is the hint of an IPO season. In September, 14 companies launched their IPOs to raise Rs11,821 crore cumulatively. Twenty-eight companies aim to raise a cumulative sum of Rs38,690 crore and have received approval from Sebi. Another 32 companies have filed offer documents with Sebi and await its approval. The only question remains whether these IPOs will raise fresh capital for the companies and become good options for retail investors or just become another exit vehicle for PE and VC investors. Read more
Discover1) Introduction to Sports UnLtd
Let us introduce you to our newest podcast—Sports UnLtd.
Through long-form, in-depth interviews with athletes, administrators and experts, each episode explores what's shaking the world of sports beyond just scores and stats. There will be inspiring personal journeys, talks of innovations and strategies, and a dissection of boardroom gambits that shape the landscape. For the launch episode, hosts Kathakali Chanda and Harichandan Arakali spoke with Gary Kirsten, former South African batter and the man who coached India to its last ODI World Cup. Let's listen to his views on the fall of long-form cricket and why the T20 format has ensured the spread of the game worldwide. Listen here2) Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut
Even if streaming platforms have been around for decades, a film star's debut on one of the platforms still makes news. Kareena Kapoor Khan's first OTT performance—director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller titled Jaane Jaan
—is no exception. The superstar plays one of the lead characters, Maya, in the official adaptation of the bestselling novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The thriller plays with complex intertwined relationships as the characters cover up and uncover clues to outwit each other. In a conversation with Forbes India
, Kapoor Khan discusses why this new medium makes her nervous and what it took to break away from the 'Poo' mould. Watch here3) India-Canada row and Indian students
There are more than 8 lakh international students in Canada, of which about 40 percent are Indian—the largest cohort by far. In 2022, they contributed approximately $10.2 billion to the Canadian economy and supported over 170,000 jobs. Canada, in return, has always been welcoming of Indian students, offering a range of financing options and, importantly, a clear path towards permanent residency. The two countries have been watering down diplomatic ties ever since the Canadian PM accused India of assassinating its citizen, a Khalistani leader, on its soil. Amidst rising tensions from virulent anti-India protests in Canada, what's happening to Indian students there? Read more4) Water in the age of climate change
For the latest episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India
, Divya Shekhar talks to Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli. These teachers of sustainability at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru discuss their new book Shades of Blue: Connecting the Drops in India's Cities
, which combines scientific rigour with anecdotes, community histories, and nostalgia to take us through water bodies across the country. They also discuss our complicated collective history with water, community warriors showing the way, whether we need to put a price on water, and how we can start rebuilding our relationship with it. Listen here