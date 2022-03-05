1) Where are you going?
It all started in October 2021. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) started exiting Indian markets in large droves. In 2022, they have sold stocks to the tune of $8 billion, perplexing fund managers, given the outperformance of Indian equities. Geopolitics, hike in interest rates and several other factors are playing their parts. Take a deep dive to understand why FIIs are pulling out. Read more 2) Metro's small big play
Metro Cash & Carry, the Indian arm of the German wholesale retailer, has its small play completely loaded for a big impact. From digitising, remodelling and modernising kiranas to helping them with efficient utilisation of inventory, data analytics, easy credit and targeted promotions, the wholesale B2B retailer has been aggressively transforming thousands of kiranas across the country. The aim: to deepen and widen its omnichannel play—app, feet-on-street, and store footfall—in the country. Here's an anecdotal story to understand the game. Read more 3) Breaking the wheel
SD Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys and Axilor Ventures, and his wife Kumari started their philanthropic work in India’s education sector in 1999 through their family office. Their programmes have been enabling higher education, providing training and mentoring to children from underserved families across the country. In this interview, Shibulal talks about the challenges that children face, issues concerning connectivity and affordability of devices in the interiors of the country, and how education can be the key to breaking the poverty cycle. Read more
Discover 1) Reel them in
For a hot minute, advertisements and promotions of cryptocurrency exchanges had ruled the marketing buzz on many screens. Breaks during cricket matches, primetime news, popular reality shows, were filled with their messaging and there was nobody to keep a check. On February 23, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) announced a set of guidelines for advertising and promotion of virtual digital assets (VDA) and services. Now the playing field has a referee. Rules are in place. Let's find out how players are responding. Read more 2) Expensive remedy
India is staring at a worrisome job crisis that underlines deep structural issues and the ill effects of rising inequality. Millions of workers, pushed to the brink, have moved to low-paying farm jobs from more productive sectors of the economy for daily sustenance. Tepid consumption, a lull in economic activity and the lack of an urban safety net for migrant labourers have worsened the situation and high unemployment has been a key concern. Will India's Rs 7.5 lakh crore capex solve its job crisis? Experts don't think so. Read more 3) Harmanpreet Kaur: From the Field
Harmanpreet Kaur is ready to play her first match of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup against Pakistan on Sunday. A swashbuckling batter and the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur kicked off season two of Forbes India From the Field. In this fresh episode, she talks about how she keeps her team together, why hard work is more important than talent, why leaving your comfort zone is important, and her life-long dream of winning the world cup for India. Watch here 4) Momentum Review: BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series has got good looks and great comfort. It is a dream to drive and is very practical. It is a completely sensible package, and it will make you reconsider your plans to buy a luxury SUV. If that doesn't convince you, here's a demonstration of all the other things that just might. We take BMW 5 Series on the road and fit a grown man in the boot. Not for notorious purposes. Watch Forbes India Momentum
