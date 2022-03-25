



1) In the search of glory

Rajasthan Royals kicked off the IPL era in Indian cricket with a spectacular win. The underdogs had caught everyone off-guard. What followed was not consistency but a tumble down to controversy land with a spot-fixing scandal, two-year ban, and a lack of trophies. With IPL 2022, RR intends to turn a new leaf. Owner Manoj Badale has transformed the administrative structure to restore accountability, governance and control. The team has taken big, bold bets to create the player roster. Here's how RR 2.0 came to be. For more





2) Quick or disaster delivery?

Zomato announced the '10-minutes' delivery plan this week. It comes with its caveats and one cannot deny the role the rose-tinted glasses of AI have played, nor the desperation of activity in the face of saturation. Meme makers in the country had a gala time on social media mocking the announcement. There is resistance from delivery personnel who are the company's direct point of contact with the consumers. Consumers, on the other hand, have concerns about the quality of food and the safety of delivery persons. Is there a method in the madness or is Zomato biting off more than it can chew? For more



3) All is not lost

The start of FY23, for the third year in a row, will be a tricky one for investors. The debate of hedging for inflation has intensified rapidly in the past few weeks, as global crude oil and commodity prices have surged after Russia attacked Ukraine. These pressing issues have led economists and analysts to lower growth and earning forecasts. However, they are bullish there will be pockets of growth and long-term fundamentals will remain intact, providing a cushion to long-term investors. For more







Discover

