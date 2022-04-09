



1) Road to the big deal

On April 4, 2022, one of the biggest news in the Indian banking sector broke. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and HDFC Bank decided to merge businesses. Experts believe that this gives the bank the power to become an aggressive lender and rule the finance business of the country. Like all great success stories, the route of the HDFC behemoth was also filled with a lot of ups and some publicly criticised downs. Read all about the Parekh family origins of HDFC in this interesting story.





2) Beyond the field of dreams

Since the day Indian Premier League started, Royal Challengers Bangalore has failed to win a single season. And, that has not dampened the spirit of RCB fans who cannot stop cheering on their team. Putting them under the spotlight, the cricket franchise, owned by Diageo India, is now undertaking an ambitious plan to expand the fan experience. The new roadmap includes apparel, metaverse, food and beverages, and a fitness app. Playing bold, RCB is now moving deeper into the lives of fans. For more



3) Talent war

India’s top IT services companies head into another earnings season starting next week. Tata Consultancy Services, the biggest of them, is set to go first with its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results on April 11. Second-ranked Infosys will release its numbers on April 13. Experts believe that the companies will record the highest growth in more than a decade. Indian IT sector is expected to continue to benefit as the world moves to the cloud and adopts digital transformation projects. This holds the potential to ignite an intense talent war to satisfy the demand momentum for tech services. For more





