



1) Live and learn

Akash Jain, a 34-year-old crypto investor and miner, is a true new-age investor. Investing full time in cryptocurrencies since 2015-16, he thought he spotted an opportunity and invested nearly Rs 2 lakh ($2,600) into what had become a nearly worthless risky digital coin Luna, just before it got delisted at the major crypto exchanges. Luna was one of the digital coins that triggered a sell-off in the global cryptocurrency market which saw an estimated $2 trillion of losses in May. How is the great crypto crash affecting the ecosystem? What should be the investor's next move?





2) Go local



The theme of International Day for Biological Diversity, May 22, 2022, is 'Building a shared future for all life'. To share that future, local biodiversity needs to be celebrated and accommodated. The English 'discovered' the Gulmohar in Madagascar in the 19th century. Its flaming orange sounds the arrival bells of summer. Non-native palm trees, African tulip trees, and Australian eucalyptus remind people of holidays abroad and picture-perfect postcards of far-flung holiday destinations, but they do not offer refuge to local fauna. The need to accommodate local biodiversity is pressing in the efforts of turning around climate change.





3) Building a fortress









In 2005, Rituraj Kishore Sinha was only 25-year-old when he stood in front of Thomas Berglund, the then president and CEO of Securitas, proposing a joint venture with Security and Intelligence Services (SIS). The deal didn't happen but junior Sinha started the cash logistics business on his own. As the world entered recession in 2008, Sinha decided to expand business outside India, and SIS bought Chubb Australia for $238 million. Over the last decade, Sinha has been diversifying domestic play and expanding with an aggressive inorganic route overseas. The gambit seems to be paying off. Can he keep up?

1) For fans by the fans





Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan are sports fans. Just like all of us out here, they too were tired of navigating the fandom multiverse. So they decided to create FanCode—one site to book tickets, one to watch the games, one to buy merch, and in the fandom bind them! Replete with interactive live streaming (FC Live), sports data, analytics and statistics (FC Stats), and an online fan merchandising store (FC Shop), FanCode wants to deliver a fan experience that's immersive, personalised, 360-degree, and a paradigm shift from the linear services that traditional platforms offer.

2) Milking the market





When the pandemic hit, businesses had to pivot. Parle Agro did the same. First, it launched B-Fizz, an extension of Appy Fizz, in a record 30 days from lab to market in September 2020. A malt-based drink, B-Fizz has the taste and feel of beer. It turned out to be hit. Brand sales totalled Rs 500 crore in just one year. Success notwithstanding, Nadia Chauhan (Joint MD of Parle Agro) was plotting an even bigger expansion into dairy beverages. Frooti-maker's latest launch of Smoodh is on a quest to win the Rs 800 crore flavoured milk market and they seem to be off to a good start.

3) Finding acceptance





Saurabh Saxena, the co-founder of Uable, a social networking app for teenagers, has been an educator for 13 years. His interactions with students taught him that it is always hard for the young to find acceptance in the digital landscape, despite being digital natives. To help kids discover their passions, interests, and activities to excel in, Uable provides 20 clubs, or virtual communities, which they can join, depending on their interests. These clubs cover interests such as design, art, gaming, career, anime and K-pop. The question remains—in the world of Instagram reels, Snapchat filters, and Discord, can Uable stand out as a teen social networking app?

4) Freshworks: Life after IPO





Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, is a massive fan of thalaivar Rajinikanth. That is why the code name for the IPO of his company was SuperStar. The listing was blockbuster. "Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla! (Don't you feel an instant tremor at the mere mention of my name?)," said Mathrubootham, dishing out a dialogue from Rajinikanth's movie Sivaji: The Boss. Fast forward to May 12, 2022. Freshworks' poor stock performance hasn't rattled Mathrubootham. "This is like an interval scene in a Rajini movie. When everything looks down, the hero stages a comeback," he smiles.




