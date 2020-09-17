  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

What to read next: Roundup of the Booker Prize shortlist

Indian author Avni Doshi's 'Burnt Sugar' is among the six novels shortlisted for the coveted author prize this year. Which of these will you pick up next?

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 17, 2020 03:32:17 PM IST
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 03:31:03 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
One of its kind housing brand Your Shell has been acquired by Stanza Living
Your 11 Fantasy League & Jonty Rhodes are like a match made in heaven - Mohd. Adil