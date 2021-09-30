Meesho raises $570 million, valuation soars to $4.9 billion

[L-R] Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO of Meesho; Image: Nishant Ratnakar





ocial commerce platform Meesho has raised $570 million (around Rs 4,200 crore) from a battery of investors led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group at a valuation of $4.9 billion. Existing investors Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook also participated in the round which saw Meesho’s valuation pole-vault to more than double in a little under five months. The company managed to find new backers in Footpath Ventures, Trifecta Capital and Good Capital. In April this year, Meesho raised $300 million led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $2.1 billion.