Startup valuations: If big deals are overvalued, what about small ones?





In a court of law, attorneys can ask a judge for a “summary judgment” where they assert that the facts in the case are indisputable and there is no reason for a jury trial to be used to separate facts from partial truths or lies. In the case of recent IPO tech valuations, the summary judgment has been clear for months. The public markets are the judge and jury, and they have beaten internet stock valuations to a pulp (Nasdaq down by 34 percent since its peak on November 19, 2021).

The music has stopped. Blitzscaling is dead. For how long, no one knows. Looking at SoftBank and Tiger Global’s huge losses, only the foolhardy would bet on this strategy making a comeback soon. Over the coming quarters, growth stage funding will likely remain challenging or even entirely impossible for any company without a clear route to cash-flow break-even or at least a major bankable inflection point. There will be a double punch as recessionary fears spread and the demand for non-essential services declines.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.