Can V Vaidyanathan's Midas touch turn IDFC into a banking behemoth?





V Vaidyanathan had always dreamt of being a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).



In fact, if not for a medical condition that he developed as a child, Vaidya would have probably spent much of his life inside cockpits or on tarmacs, mending the country’s fighter aircraft fleet. It was sometime during his growing-up years in Odisha that he fell from the terrace of his one-storied house damaging his prospects for a military career.



“It was not a life-threatening injury, but his left eye was damaged,” Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the noted journalist, writes in his book Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. The family was given a two-month grace period by the IAF to surgically fix the eye before Vaidya could reapply. Vaidya’s father, who worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, sold the family refrigerator for the surgery. “It went off well, but he still flunked the IAF medicals,” Bandyopadhyay writes.





A Banker’s Banker

Growth on track, but needs to sustain

Learning from HDFC

