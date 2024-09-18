How Ikea's online-first strategy worked in the Indian market

Online contributes nearly 20 percent of their revenue, as opposed to the industry average of 11 percent, says the Sweden-based global home furnishing brand
Global home furnishing brand Ikea has recently launched an AI-powered mixed-reality tool called Kreativ. This allows people to turn into an interior designer, get creative and visualise how furnishings will look, and fit in their homes. “Users can dive into a seamless mixed-reality adventure where they get to play interior designer with just a drag-and-drop interface and cutting-edge AI,” says Susanne Pulverer, CEO and chief sustainability officer, Ikea India. Additionally, users can download the design or co-create with family and friends. This helped Ikea transform its online channel from being transactional to experiential. On Monday, the company also announced the introduction of a 365-day exchange and return policy for its consumers, making its shopping experience even more convenient and flexible. The brand has come a long way—from a tiny business in Älmhult, Sweden—to touching global sales of Є47.6 billion (FY23). Ingvar Kamprad founded Ikea in 1943 at the age of 17, selling household goods like pens, wallets and picture frames. Älmhult, the town where Ikea was founded, is in a remote area of Sweden, and was difficult to reach potential customers in the bigger cities. Due to this, the Ikea catalogue was born in 1951. Kamprad had decided Ikea should sell good furniture at low prices. “Why are beautiful products only made for a few buyers? It must be possible to offer good design and function at low prices,” he said. Close to 80 years later, this core value of affordability remains.