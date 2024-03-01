Hunny Bhagchandani: Future-forward thinking

Hunny Bhagchandani | 28
Founder, Torchit
Hunny Bhagchandani started Torchit with a simple idea: To create innovations that will help persons with disabilities. About 150 million people in India suffer from some form of disability, he says, adding that “accessibility is not a special privilege but a basic right”, and it is important to design devices that are within reach for people from all walks of life.
