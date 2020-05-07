Olansi Air Purifiers all set to bring fresh air into India

The modern world has come to us with a lot of inherent issues, one of which is breathing difficulty due to low quality of air around us. The impurities in air may be hazardous gases, chemicals, dust particles. Since we spend 90% of our time in closed spaces, as a result, people suffer from respiratory problems like allergies and asthma. Therefore, an air purifier is more of a necessity than a luxury nowadays.

A Chinese company, Olansi, is leading the way in resolving this serious public health problem – high levels of dangerous chemicals in the environment. On April 8 this year, Olansi Air introduced a new Olansi Car Air Purifier & Olansi China Air Purifier to its efficient range of products for the Indian market. These run low on energy and need low maintenance as well. Within a matter of days, the Guangzhou-based healthcare company has generated quite a buzz amidst the retailers as well as customers with these new products. The two new purifiers provide protection against inhaling indoor pollutants and allergens.

Olansi Healthcare Co. Ltd. has introduced its wide range of products as a “smart choice” for the customers with HVAC systems, who want to improve the indoor air quality at home. The range of models available is designed using different materials. The efficient filters not only help in moisture-control but also bring in clean & fresh air. In simple terms, the purifiers clean the air before circulating it out of the system. The Olansi air purifiers are also instrumental in trapping gases like carbon monoxide, smoke, mites, etc. The company, one of the leading names in the air purifier industry, is already a trusted entity regarding quality air filters. The variety of models is suitable for home as well as business use.

According to an Olansi spokesperson, “We spend most of our time indoors or in our cars. Unfortunately, in the modern world this means breathing in benzene, radon gas and PM2.5 particles, as well as dust and all sorts of materials that are irritating to the lungs and bad for your health. This is the problem we solve. We remove the vast majority of these toxins from the air in your home, office or car." Since we spend most of our time indoors or in enclosed spaces, using air purifiers is imperative, especially for the elderly and children among the population.

The new Olansi China Air Purifier is autonomous in its operation and works like a robot. It uses UV light to quantify, manipulate and eliminate dirt particles and purify the air inside a space. The device was designed for use in China, which faces steep levels of air pollution, and by virtue of that, it is feasible to be used elsewhere too. Among other things, this UV air purifier also kills mold, allergens, bacteria and odors.

The new Olansi Car Air Purifier uses the competent HEPA system, which passes air through physical filters inside the car. These filters collect dust, allergens, pet dander as well as other airborne contaminants. Why this new purifier is important enough to be included in your lifestyle is because “your car is one of the most polluted places due to all the petrochemical materials and glues that are used in automotive manufacturing. Olansi mentions, “That famous ‘new car smell’ is actually pretty bad for you. We can help you get rid of it.”

Established in 2009, Olansi, under its president, Peng Wei, is a professional OEM air purifier manufacturer and its really wide range of products includes China Air Purifiers, Room Air Purifiers, Small Air Purifiers, Home Air Purifiers and HEPA Air Purifiers. Apart from that, they also make negative Ion Air Purifiers, Ionizer Air Purifiers and PM2.5 Air Purifiers.

Some of the significant features of using Olansi products are –

A strong R&D team of 30 engineers 11 laboratories for evaluation Media production management team One-stop service - Design→Moulding→Injection→Assembly→Export Dust-free production workshop for air purifier, water purifier and hydrogen water maker.

At present, Olansi Healthcare is also supplying its products to Havells, Blue Star, etc. For business inquires, you can visit the company website.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.