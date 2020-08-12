Sarbajit Das' Sun Dew Solutions is blending aesthetics and technology to drive visual story telling over the web

Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Sun Dew Solutions (www.sundewsolutions.com
) is a digital infrastructure design and development company founded in 2007 by a young visionary, Sarbajit Das, with an aim to help global brands discover what makes them unique, memorable, impactful and profitable and then communicate it effectively to their target audience.
“We are a team of storytellers & technologists. Our passion lies in making complex things simple. Sun Dew Solutions constantly improvises and experiments with bleeding-edge technology and breakthrough designs to simplify complex business challenges, yield results beyond the norm and create memorable consumer experiences. We have crafted a reputation for providing high quality design that cherishes the tiniest of details wherever it matters.” elaborates Sarbajit Das, Founder & CEO, Sun Dew Solutions Private Limited.
With strategic collaborations and presences in Zug - Switzerland, New York City - USA, and London - United Kingdom, Sun Dew Solutions has served 200+ clients globally with over 85% client retention across industry verticals spanning across Aviation, Retail, Travel Retail, Insurance, Home Warranty, Fashion & Luxury, Healthcare, Heavy Industries, Academia, Media and Government.
“We solve the digital challenges of our customers. We combine their domain knowledge with our expertise in the digital landscape. Our offerings, over the years, have been award-winning designs and results-driven solutions that are based on research and insights that support the strategic growth of our customers. We are specialized in doing comprehensive designs with focus on aesthetics and visual storytelling. We are unique in our own ways, and we love to stay that way,” Sarbajit further shares.
Sun Dew Solutions clients’ feedback has confirmed that they value the contribution made by the company to their business objectives. Some of the key statements made by various of their clients for the company include
- Sun Dew Solutions team is the best, in blending technology with art and functionalities with design. Their creations elicit desired response and ensure expected outcomes.
- These guys bring passion with utmost and single-minded dedication towards everything we do. No wonder they deliver great results!
- Sun Dew Solutions’ entire organization is maniac about quality and transparency - in everything they do, with everybody - clients and associates alike, and that’s remarkable.
“Securing such glowing reviews for our work and abilities from clients is no mean feat. At the same time, it’s very simple. We love what we do and that is evident in our delivery. We swear and live by a code of conduct - there is nothing more important to us than integrity & empathy. We care for our clients’ businesses. We feel for them and hope to create what really can help them deal with their business challenges and it really works,” says Sarbajit explaining why Sun Dew Solutions is such a great hit with its clients, globally.
It is no wonder then, that the company has been growing at a rapid pace and adding new clients while retaining most of the old ones. The credit, says the company’s Founder and CEO, Sarbajit Das, is not his alone. He insists that it is the team effort that actually translates into customer satisfaction.
“Our team is our core strength. Our team comprises dynamic members with distinctive views, creativity and expertise complemented by horizontal decision making. The team may be distinguished by its agility and razor-sharp focus to every detail. The key objective always is to serve customers with best-in-class experience. We love what we do, and we always collaborate with our stakeholders to strike brilliance. "People First" is and will always be our approach,” says Sarbajit.
His company’s associates confirm that working with Sun Dew Solutions means choosing a path that is not stereotyped. A culture of collaboration and the essence of being successful together is what everyone says they like the best about working at Sun Dew. Similar is the feedback from the company’s clients who find them very dependable and easy to work with.
“We are blessed to have been able to work with some excellent organisations and their awesome people over the years. Each experience taught us many things like positivity, deep thinking, resilience, precision, and above all to be simple. We want to do things in a manner that creates a positive impact that helps our customers to grow further. Personally, I am a firm believer in making long term relations and therefore, we are always ready to take extra steps to standby towards our commitments and partner our clients,” says Sarbajit.
As an individual Sarbajit has always believed in "Dream BIG to Achieve BIG". It has been the driving spirit in the company as well. In 2007, Sarbajit graduated from an engineering college in Kolkata and chose to chase his dreams by starting Sun Dew Solutions instead of joining an MNC.
He had a simple goal - to create an organisation that will be valued and recognised for its ability to craft next-generation technology solutions with brilliant aesthetics. He freelanced through his college years to build the initial capital and gain market experience for diving into his dream venture, thus Sun Dew Solutions was formed with his passion and love for technology and innovation. He was determined to keep the company lean and bootstrapped it, without taking any loans or diluting equity, even under testing conditions throughout these years.
Though a technologist by heart, Sarbajit has an interesting academic background with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Heritage Institute of Technology, under WBUT (now rechristened as MAKAUT) and a Certificate of Excellence on Network Management as a part of In-Company Training Program from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
He is actively involved and heads technology with an Aviation Tech start up in the travel and tourism sector along with a Data Security Start Up from Switzerland, and a Food Tech start up from London. Apart from this he also heads the technology division for a rising Home Warranty and Insurance business from New York City in the USA.
Sarbajit is very humble by nature, but a true entrepreneur who is known for his ruthless approach in getting things done, being fanatical about quality, precision & perfection. His risk taking ability and overcoming whatever challenges that might come in the way is really commendable.
At 36 years now, he is quite a rising star in the ecosystem of Entrepreneurship from Bengal and is an inspiration to the young generation of budding entrepreneurs. He holds the admiration of those around him for his empathy and his hands-on ability to work shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone.
Sarbajit volunteers for The Hope Foundation, an organisation that works with economically and socially disadvantaged people. He also actively mentors start-ups from Eastern India and is also associated with initiatives of IIT KGP Entrepreneurship Cell and other Tech Colleges and Institutes in and around Kolkata.
Sarbajit is presently an active member in NASSCOM (East) and also a board member in the IT Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also a mentor for start-ups at the BCC&I and Webel Tech Incubation centre in Kolkata.
Sarbajit is quite a private person and his quieter moments are usually spent with his parents, wife and daughter. His personal interests include Photography (especially during his work-related travels across Europe, USA & the Middle East), Astronomy (he loves spending long evening hours with his telescope) and Cooking.
Such young and determined entrepreneurs hold the future of our nation in their hands. Today, when India needs to get its economy reviving up once again, people like Sarbajit are whom the whole nation looks up to.
