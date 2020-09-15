World's most luxurious yacht designed by Katrina Antonovich

One of Dubai’s reputed Interior Design company of Luxury Antonovich Design has added yet another jewel to its crown, with the iconic work of art in designing a yacht. The Chief Designer, Katrina Antonovich has personally designed the unique details of these amazing design creations that have indeed stunned the yachting world industry. The stunning yacht has been created to inspire glam and royalty in every little detail. With a great composition of premium class materials and high-level interior design set up, this exquisite yacht design has a 94 square meters beach club alone and 52 meters shipyard. The design contains 24 karat gold in every detailed and fine lining towards the full yacht interiors. As the Chief Designer of this yacht, Katrina Antonovich has executed a full focus in the selection of each material and decorations part of the yacht interior design. Designing such a luxurious yacht was indeed challenging and with her ability and expertise, Katrina worked elegantly all over. This yacht has the most spacious saloons and cabins with the magnificent glazing ambience as it is surrounded by the dazzling 24 karat gold design details that give the perfect reflection from the sunlight. What makes this luxurious yacht more exciting is the beach-style swimming pool and a very classy sun batting deck. To complete the yacht’s interior design setting, Katrina Antonovich has selected a unique marble design. Every furniture design has been custom-made to achieve the sophistication in style. During the designing and layout arrangement of this luxurious yacht, Katrina Antonovich used her signature style of luxury coupled with grace. Katrina says, “The goal was to perform the preservation of a perfect balance in style and all spaces that will bring out efficiency, sophistication, and elegance. This yacht is going to be a landmark in the design industry.” As it is visible pleasing and remarkable, Katrina Antonovich created the yacht with utmost attention to details and the best craftsmanship. From the execution of the layout arrangement through to the final touches to the aesthetics, this is surely one of the most luxurious and expensive yachts in the world.