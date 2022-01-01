61% Companies want to market in the metaverse: Survey

Image: Shutterstock



A survey by Unsupervised, an analytics automation company, revealed that marketers’ preferences are shifting towards digital marketing and people need to adapt to the new trends. The survey consisted of participation of 843 marketing professionals with varying experience levels. Its purpose was also to discover and analyse new market trends.



Social media and content marketing have been the go-to options for marketers and companies who want to expand their reach amongst the digital audience. As the craze for web3 and the metaverse is catching up, more and more marketers want to establish their brand presence in the digital universe.

The survey said, “Remaining flexible and being able to adapt to change is paramount in marketing. If you take your finger off the pulse of the industry, you could find yourself not even understanding the marketing space, much less managing the content effectively. Many marketers have taken these changes in stride and have embraced new spaces, like the metaverse, as places with seemingly endless possibilities”.





The survey findings state that 61 percent of the markets want to market their brands in the metaverse. This trend was more conspicuous among the marketers with three or more years of experience. 49 percent of these marketers were keen on metaverse marketing.



The marketers with more than six years of experience (63 percent) were more likely to encourage their brand presence in the metaverse than those with less experience (53 percent).





The marketers agreed that leveraging cryptocurrencies should be an ideal course of action for their marketing plans in 2022. 57 percent of the marketers across all age groups and experiences felt the need to assimilate cryptocurrencies into their marketing strategies.





The survey report said, “The acceptance of cryptocurrency, which has continued to grow in popularity this year, was favoured by 38 percent of marketers, signalling possible future growth in the industry and further underscoring the importance of metaverse adoption in future strategies.”





NFTs are also a popular trend among marketers, especially after the NFT summer of 2021. 25 percent of the marketers consider NFTs a great marketing opportunity to attract customers. NFTs are the fourth most popular trend among newer marketers.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash