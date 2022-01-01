Madonna joins hands with Beeple for NFT Collection

Pop singer Madonna and digital artist Beeple have collaborated for a NFT collection, 'Mother of Creation,' auctioned on May 11

Pop singer and music icon Madonna is releasing an exclusive three NFTs collection called ‘Mother of Creation’ in collaboration with the ‘Everydays’ fame digital artist Beeple. The NFT collection, which shows three different facets of life inspired by motherhood, will be auctioned on the Superrare NFT marketplace on May 11 at 3 pm PST/6 PM EST [3:30 am Thursday, IST].

Madonna revealed in an interview that she had been working with Beeple for over a year on this project which is “utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood”.

Madonna explained, “Using the opening of each video is essentially me giving birth; whether I’m sitting on a tank in a post-apocalyptic city or I’m in a hospital bed in a very sterile laboratory environment, I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth".

The collection consists of three single edition NFTs which feature a naked Madonna giving birth to various aspects of humanity. The first NFT is called ‘Mother of Nature,’ where Madonna is lying on a laboratory bed and is seen giving birth to a tree that starts to blossom when it comes out of her body. This NFT is focused on plant life.

The second NFT focuses on animal life and is called ‘Mother of Evolution’. Madonna is seen sitting on a modified vehicle in an almost-destroyed city. Here she is seen giving birth to many butterflies.

The third NFT focuses on technological advances and is called ‘Mother of Technology’. Here, a naked Madonna lies in a forest, birthing a series of biomechanical centipedes.

The theme of the collection is peculiar, and the execution of the animations is in sync with the style of both the artists. Beeple took to Twitter, saying, "Insanely honored to have collaborated with @Madonna on this project. Excited for the world to see this one.”

The proceeds of the NFT collection will go to three charity organizations, namely, The Voices of Children Foundation, the City of Joy Foundation, and Black Mama’s Bail Out. The Mother of Creation website also stated, “The triptych was created with infrastructure supported by Moonpay, who will also contribute $100,000 to each charity.”

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash