Bank of Italy's Milano Hub Joins Consortium for DeFi and Security Tokens

Image: Shutterstock

The Bank of Italy's Milano Hub innovation centre has joined forces with a consortium of companies to facilitate the integration of traditional financial institutions into the world of decentralised finance (DeFi). The collaborative project, known as the "Institutional DeFi for Security Token" ecosystem, aims to provide a secure and regulated platform for institutions to explore security tokens and DeFi transactions.Cetif Advisory, a research consultancy supporting traditional finance firms, will lead the initiative. The project gained strength with partnerships from key players like Polygon Labs and Fireblocks, known for their expertise in digital asset infrastructure and added support from tech developer Reply, legal and tax consultant Linklaters, and web3 studio DVRS to enhance the project's capabilities.The primary objective is to enable traditional financial institutions to venture into DeFi through a regulated environment, incorporating essential aspects like know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) protocols.DeFi has emerged as a transformative trend in crypto, offering the potential to tokenise traditional assets, including stocks and bonds. By leveraging automated smart contracts, security tokens provide enhanced liquidity, lower transaction costs, and improved regulatory compliance.The Milano Hub will support the project for six months, providing expert guidance and research assistance on financial regulation. Italy's largest financial institutions, including Banca Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion, will actively participate in the project. Their involvement will facilitate the introduction of security tokens into primary and secondary markets, backed by the value of the underlying assets.With the aim to position itself as a leading ecosystemic player in the emerging security token market, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly expanding DeFi space. The ultimate goal is to create a secure and transparent DeFi ecosystem, encouraging more supervised entities to participate in this emerging market.The partnership between the Milano Hub and the Institutional DeFi for Security Token ecosystem is set to pave the way for traditional finance's deeper integration into the world of DeFi, presenting new opportunities and potential benefits for both sectors.