Crypto ecosystem gets influential support from celebs globally





2021-22 is a great year for NFTs and tokenised crypto assets. A-listers put up their interests in the crypto ecosystem to raise NFT popularity. Now, celebrities are exploring the world of crypto assets beyond the measures of just NFTs. Several celebrity enthusiasts have caught the attention of trading, investment avenues, gaming tokens, etc. NFTs have been the sole interest of many celebrities in recent years. Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, etc., ran successful NFT campaigns.





The crypto market now seems to get further attention from famous people. Irish martial artist Connor McGregor recently partnered with Tiger Trade application. It is a crypto trading platform that announced McGregor featuring in one of their games. The deal involves users playing the game to win exclusive rewards. McGregor had been indirectly active in the crypto world. Before this deal was signed, McGregor’s involvement in crypto investments was limited to Crypto.com deal with UFC. Bonuses paid to the fighters involved part payment in crypto assets.





Another major crypto news comes through Eminem. Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, had been regularly involved in the crypto ecosystem through selling NFTs. He has now invested $460,000 into purchasing BAYC EminApe NFT, which resembles Eminem’s appearance on stage.





Khaki cap and gold chain-wearing BAYC Ape has gotten a price bid from the fifteen-time grammy winner. He has been active in the crypto community since 2018, when he mentioned BTC in one of his albums, Kamikaze. In 2022, alongside Snopp Dogg, he also released a BAYC NFT-themed rap music video. He also continues his collaborations with BAYC through stage performances.





Crypto payment solutions app MoonPay is also getting attention from celebrities like Maria Sharapova, Gal Gadot, Bruce Willis and Justin Bieber. Over 60 celebs have joined hands to invest around $87 million during series A funding. Snoop Dogg continues his OG obsession with the crypto ecosystem by investing in multiple NFT projects, Web3, games, etc.

Mayweather’s Mayweverse is a collection of about 5000 NFTs. This marks his comeback into the crypto world. The project is getting mixed reactions because of its last involvement with a crypto scam.





Crypto.com and Water.org have donated $1 million as crypto assets to American actor Matt Damon’s clean water initiative. The platforms have also urged their user base to participate in this noble cause. Celebrities now give much attention to the crypto world because of its increasing popularity. Experts suggest that some invest because of the fear of missing out. However, influential celebrities mark a great deal for the crypto ecosystem.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash