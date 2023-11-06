Indian comedy influencers see the fastest growth



There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour,” Charles Dickens had once said. Cut to 2023, and perhaps the same could be said of social media too.



A new breed of content fiends is marrying the two and producing reels and videos that has the nation in stitches. These comedy content creators—the likes of Meethika Dwivedi, Raj Grover, Saloni Gaur, and Vishnu Kaushal—comprise nearly a fifth of Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2023 list, occupying 16 spots. The top three are also from the category.





