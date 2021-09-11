Milan designers visualise the post-pandemic home

Visitors look and walk past the Kartell stand, at the "Super Salone" one of the special event of the 2021 Salone del Mobile Milano, an International Furnishing and Design Fair.

Image: Miguel Medina / AFP



A pool table that changes into a dining table, a bookshelf that transforms into a filing cabinet and noise-cancelling panels to facilitate home-working: adapting to life after coronavirus was on the minds of many exhibitors at Milan Furniture Fair this week.





Modular billiards

Bright colours