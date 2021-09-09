Horn OK, Please: How PumPumPum got a headstart in the used-car leasing business

(From left) Sameer Kalra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer with Tarun Lawadia, Founder & CEO, PumPumPum

PumPumPum’s initial ride, though, soon turned bumpy. The problem was not the absence of demand. “It was excess of demand,” recalls Lawadia. Why more demand turned into trouble was simply because of the business model, which was asset heavy. PumPumPum was buying used cars and then leasing them. As demand bloated, the pressure to buy more cars mounted, which in turn led to taking more debt from banks. As the inventory kept ballooning, the startup was finding it hard to break the vicious debt cycle.





Then came the pandemic in March 2020. Demand for personal mobility grew manifold, and the used-car business exploded. The leasing too picked up. The co-founders now decided to pivot: From asset heavy to asset light. The startup started on-boarding HNIs (high networth individuals), business owners and car owners as investors in terms of supplying cars. What also helped was an instant realisation among a good chunk of car owners—with multiple vehicles—about the need to have an extra source of income. The best way was to put the extra car on PumPumPum’s platform and let the startup manage the show.





The gambit worked. PumPumPum posted a revenue of Rs 1 crore in FY21, and now it is clocking a run rate of Rs 12 crore. “The pivot has worked really well for us,” claims Kalra. The plan now, he adds, is to scale up and expand to over a dozen cities in a year.

who are exploring the car leasing business. The biggest challenge for the PumPumPum co-foudners and its backers is to show patience.

Vinay Bansal, one of the backers of the startup, explains. The new age workforce mantra, underlines the founder and chief executive officer of Inflection Point Ventures, is to lease assets like houses, consumer durables and even cars so that it keeps them detached and mobile when changing jobs or their home base. “This is the new customer segment that PumPumPum is aiming to capture,” he says. The potential, though, will be fully explored over the next five years.