Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute: Ultra-premium ebike from Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson presents the Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute, its latest limited-edition ebike.

Image: Courtesy of Harley-Davidson



Through its Serial 1 electric bike subsidiary, Harley-Davidson presents a brand new limited-edition model that's the epitome of the brand's expertise in the field.



A year ago, Harley-Davidson decided to enter the electric bike market by launching its own brand, Serial 1 Cycle Company. Note that its name is a nod to the firm's first motorcycle, the legendary Serial Number One of 1903.





The catalog already includes four premium models, retailing from $3,799 to $5,599. For the first time, the brand is now offering a limited-edition model, the Mosh/Tribute, available in only 650 units, selling for $5,999 each. Note that, for the moment, the brand is only distributed in North America, although it is said to be coming to Europe soon.The Mosh/Tribute is based on the Mosh/CTY model but features gloss black paint, a handcrafted honey-colored leather seat and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped brass shield mounted on the front signature light. Otherwise, the technical specifications remain the same as the Mosh/CTY, including a maximum assistance speed of 20 miles per hour (33 km/h).