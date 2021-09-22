  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Forbes Life
  4. Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute: Ultra-premium ebike from Harley-Davidson

Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute: Ultra-premium ebike from Harley-Davidson

The new limited edition bike is inspired by Harley's Mosh/CTY model

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Sep 22, 2021 11:52:45 AM IST
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:04:53 PM IST

Harley-Davidson presents the Serial 1 Mosh/Tribute, its latest limited-edition ebike.
Image: Courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Through its Serial 1 electric bike subsidiary, Harley-Davidson presents a brand new limited-edition model that's the epitome of the brand's expertise in the field.

A year ago, Harley-Davidson decided to enter the electric bike market by launching its own brand, Serial 1 Cycle Company. Note that its name is a nod to the firm's first motorcycle, the legendary Serial Number One of 1903.

Related stories

The catalog already includes four premium models, retailing from $3,799 to $5,599. For the first time, the brand is now offering a limited-edition model, the Mosh/Tribute, available in only 650 units, selling for $5,999 each. Note that, for the moment, the brand is only distributed in North America, although it is said to be coming to Europe soon.

The Mosh/Tribute is based on the Mosh/CTY model but features gloss black paint, a handcrafted honey-colored leather seat and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped brass shield mounted on the front signature light. Otherwise, the technical specifications remain the same as the Mosh/CTY, including a maximum assistance speed of 20 miles per hour (33 km/h).

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Evergrande crisis shows cracks in China's property market
No more apologies: Inside Facebook's push to defend its image