During the 2022 ODI World Cup, I made a mental switch and started playing with freedom: Nat Sciver-Brunt

A diplomat's kid born in Japan, Nat Sciver-Brunt played cricket only sporadically during her growing-up years, and her love for the game blossomed much later when she moved back to England, and only because it helped her hang out with her friends. The sport, though, loved her right back—a Surrey County coach spotted her at school, and then, right after university, she was drafted into the international team in the 2013 series against Pakistan. She won the Player of the Match award in only her second ODI, taking three wickets for 28 runs. In 2013, she became the first-ever English cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick.