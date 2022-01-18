Atul Barjatya, director, head of channel sales–research solutions at Merck Life Science, a science and technology

Image: Neha Mithbawkar



Atul Barjatya has been in various managerial positions in the pharma industry for 26 years, and if there’s one thing he believes in, it is leveraging motivated teams and enabling them to give their best. “I strongly believe that everyone in the team wants to contribute to the organisation, and the leader’s job is to ensure a suitable atmosphere to facilitate their inclusiveness,” says the 49-year-old Barjatya who started his career as a medical representative in 1992 and is now director, head of channel sales–research solutions at Merck Life Science, a science and technology company based in Bengaluru.





(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)