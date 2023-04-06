Rajendra Chamaria: Daring entrepreneur who built a cement empire in the Northeast





Delhi, May 1986. It was an outrageous idea. “There was no Google search. So that was the only way to find out,” recalls Rajendra Chamaria, who scoured the serpentine bylanes of Daryaganj for hours on a scorching Sunday, and finally found the book. A small cement plant in Jaipur was up for sale, and a young, third-generation entrepreneur—Chamaria’s family has been in the business of timber and manufacturing of concrete sleepers for railways in the Northeast—sniffed an opportunity to cast a separate identity for himself. Chamaria, who graduated in Assam and joined his father in 1979, got a cursory glimpse into the nuanced world of limestone, clinker, cement, mortar and concrete through the book. “It made me familiar with cement,” he says. “There was some kind of instant bonding.”





(This story appears in the 31 March, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)