I had decided I'd never start a family unless a solid investor backs my business: Masaba Gupta

Neha is a versatile financial journalist with experience in leading English business news channels. Her wide-ranging reportage includes impactful undercover investigations, multi-billion dollar deal breaks, and incisive coverage of key corporate and policy developments. She's as comfortable anchoring live news on television, as she is writing insightful columns. She focuses on financial markets and global economy, moderates power-packed panels, and interviews influential industry leaders to get you the latest news, views and analysis of the stories that matter. Also, she curates, hosts and produces Pathbreakers and Money Talks. She holds a postgraduate degree and specialisation certificates in the area of finance from global institutes. When she's not fussing over inflation or balance sheets you may find her on a yoga mat in some beautiful part of the world. But she's always up for good coffee and interesting ideas.