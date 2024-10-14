I had decided I'd never start a family unless a solid investor backs my business: Masaba Gupta

The fashion designer and entrepreneur talks about what keeps House of Masaba agile against a disruptive backdrop, how consumers are questioning the cost of designer brands, and why she decided to sell 51 percent stake to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Over the past fifteen years, Masaba Gupta, founder, House of Masaba, has carved a niche for herself as a fashion designer. The entrepreneur and actor says, “I wouldn't have it any other way because I have found such a great creative outlet; to dress women, to put makeup on women, to give them products that they can use every day of their lives.”
Gupta, who announced the birth of her daughter on Saturday, calls House of Masaba her first child.