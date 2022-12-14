Nikhat Zareen: Punching her way to Olympics gold





It all started with proving a point. When she was young, Nikhat Zareen’s father, a sports enthusiast himself, took her to the Collector Ground in Nizamabad to train her in athletics. Zareen was a tearaway sprinter, but something else caught the eye of the then-13-year-old. While most of the other sports being played at the stadium saw mixed-gender participation, the boxing ring stood out as an all-male preserve. “I asked my father why, and he replied that people considered girls too weak for the sport,” says Zareen. “That’s when I decided to shift to boxing and I told my dad that, one day, I will prove everyone wrong.”





(This story appears in the 16 December, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)