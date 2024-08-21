SBI: What keeps India's largest PSB relevant even today

State Bank of India came into existence in 1955, nearly a century and a half after it was founded as The Imperial Bank of India under the British rule. It has since pioneered rural credit and small business lending
A lending institution whose origin can be traced back 218 years, to 1806, could lead one to misjudge the State Bank of India (SBI) as a weighty and slow-to-adapt organisation, where ‘largest’ and ‘oldest’ are the only qualifications that could be attached to describe its banking reach. But this is far from the truth.
In the buzzing space of aggressive, competitive and innovative lending by private banks, new-age lenders and fintech companies to a technology-savvy young Indian, SBI’s relevance is intact.