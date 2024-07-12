I don't feel nervous bowling in the death overs: Arshdeep Singh

The joint highest wicket-taker in the recent T20 World Cup on his thoughts on bowling the crucial 19th over in the final, his learnings from Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma's role as a bowler's captain
The first thing that catches your eye on a Zoom call with Arshdeep Singh is an Indian jersey, with a medal hanging from its left sleeve, mounted on the wall behind him. “It’s from the 2018 Under-19 World Cup,” says Singh, from his home in Mohali.
Six years from that victory, the Singh household is again on a quest for space on the wall, for their 25-year-old son has brought home another World Cup trophy—this time, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.